Oil
KKR

KKR sells 50% stake in Spain's X-elio to partner Brookfield

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro and Joao Manuel Mauricio for Reuters ->

Adds detail on X-elio, background

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based buyout fund KKR KKR.N has agreed to sell a 50% stake in Spanish renewable energy company X-elio to Canadian asset manager Brookfield BAM.TO, the two funds said on Tuesday.

Brookfield already owns the other half of X-elio.

The funds said without disclosing transaction details.

KKR first invested in X-elio in 2015 and Brookfield did so in 2019, they said in a joint statement.

A Spanish newspaper last month reported that KKR was considering selling its stake in X-elio and a deal would value the company at 2.5 billion euros ($2.68 billion).

X-elio operates and builds renewable power infrastructure mainly in Spain, the United States and Latin America. It currently develops and operates renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 3 gigawatts.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain is attracting many investors for renewable energy projects.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Joao Manuel Mauricio; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.