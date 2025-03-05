News & Insights

KKR To Sell 85% Stake In Japan's Seiyu To Trial Holdings; Walmart To Sell 15%

March 05, 2025 — 01:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment firm, Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Seiyu, a supermarket chain in Japan, to retail business operator Trial Holdings, Inc.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and other closing conditions.

The company currently owns 85% ownership in Seiyu. As part of the deal, Walmart Inc. (WMT) will sell its remaining 15% stake to Trial.

KKR first bought a 65% majority stake from Walmart in 2021. Then, in 2023, it purchased another 20% from Rakuten.

KKR made its investments in Seiyu from its Asian Fund IV.

KKR noted that both the firm and Walmart have worked together to help Seiyu grow by improving efficiency, product quality and variety, profitability, and productivity through technology.

Seiyu has also shifted from a general store to a supermarket by optimizing products and distribution. Additionally, it has upgraded its IT infrastructure to enhance the customer experience.

Tuesday, KKR's stock had closed at $120.78, 9.10% lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.07% lesser at $120.69.

