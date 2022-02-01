Markets
KKR

KKR Says To Significantly Invest In PlayOn! Sports

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PlayOn! Sports, a high school sports media and technology company, and investment firm KKR&Co. Inc. (KKR), said on Tuesday that KKR will make a significant investment in PlayOn, alongside PlayOn's existing shareholder, Panoramic Ventures, a venture capital firm.

The amount of investment is not disclosed.

KKR is making transaction through its North American private equity strategy and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The investment will support the PlayOn's growth as it continues to focus on building exceptional products and experiences for state associations, high schools, high school athletes, and their fans across the country, the two parties said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to PlayOn, whereas Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP worked as legal counsel to KKR.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular