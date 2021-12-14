KKR says no set deadline to start due diligence on TIM's bid

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. fund KKR KKR.N said on Monday it expected to be able to take a decision on its takeover approach for Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI only after a due diligence process but it had set no deadline to start its analysis.

Asked by market regulator Consob to clarify whether it would still proceed with the offer if TIM's board failed to take a stance on it, KKR said the board's assessment would not affect the timing of the bid.

