KKR Says MoU Signed With Founding Family Of FUJI SOFT To Take It Private

(RTTNews) - KKR, a private equity and real estate investment firm, on Tuesday announced that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in connection FK Co., a company owned by investment funds managed by KKR, taking FUJI SOFT Inc. private.

The MoU was entered into on March 24 with the founding family of FUJI SOFT.

The deal will result in FK and NFC Corporation becoming the only shareholders of FUJI SOFT.

"In addition to the securities that FK acquired through the First and Second Tender Offers for the common shares and share options of FUJI SOFT, the Squeeze-out and Share Repurchase will result in FK acquiring 100% of the shares of FUJI SOFT," the company said in a statement.

FK had previously acquired Fuji Soft shares through two tender offers. With the Squeeze-out and Share Repurchase, FK will own 100% of Fuji Soft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.