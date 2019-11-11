Markets
KKR

KKR Reportedly Offers To Buy Walgreens Boots Alliance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The New York-based private equity firm KKR has formally made an offer to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Walgreens Boots has been reviewing a potential deal with a financial adviser to take the company private amid buyout interest, Bloomberg reported last week.

No final decisions have been made, and Walgreens Boots and KKR could decide against pursuing a deal, the report said.

WBA is currently trading at $62.44, up $3.20 or 5.40 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR WBA

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular