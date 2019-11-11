KKR Reportedly Offers To Buy Walgreens Boots Alliance

(RTTNews) - The New York-based private equity firm KKR has formally made an offer to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Walgreens Boots has been reviewing a potential deal with a financial adviser to take the company private amid buyout interest, Bloomberg reported last week.

No final decisions have been made, and Walgreens Boots and KKR could decide against pursuing a deal, the report said.

WBA is currently trading at $62.44, up $3.20 or 5.40 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.