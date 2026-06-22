KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's Series A Prefferd Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for KREF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's 6.50% Series A Cumulative Red Prfd Stock:
In Monday trading, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's 6.50% Series A Cumulative Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: KREF.PRA) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KREF) are off about 0.4%.
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Further KREF.PRA Research:
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