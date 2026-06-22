Markets
KREF.PRA

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's Series A Prefferd Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

June 22, 2026 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's 6.50% Series A Cumulative Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: KREF.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KREF.PRA was trading at a 27.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.05% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KREF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's 6.50% Series A Cumulative Red Prfd Stock:

KREF.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's 6.50% Series A Cumulative Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: KREF.PRA) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KREF) are off about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further KREF.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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