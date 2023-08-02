KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 13.88

The average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) has been revised to 13.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 13.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.39% from the latest reported closing price of 12.46 / share.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Declares $0.43 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $12.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.59%, the lowest has been 7.52%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 58,194K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,233K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,500K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,149K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 64.12% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,517K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 76.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 218.15% over the last quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Background Information

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

