KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Price Target Decreased by 11.33% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is a decrease of 11.33% from the prior estimate of $10.35 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from the latest reported closing price of $6.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 21.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.05%, an increase of 18.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 58,479K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 15.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,434K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,060K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,727K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 78.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 193.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,865K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.