KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that KREF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.8, the dividend yield is 7.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KREF was $21.8, representing a -6.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.42 and a 34.98% increase over the 52 week low of $16.15.

KREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports KREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.59%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kref Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KREF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KREF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an decrease of -1.14% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of KREF at 2.82%.

