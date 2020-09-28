KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Dividends
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that KREF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.7, the dividend yield is 10.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KREF was $16.7, representing a -24.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.03 and a 144.15% increase over the 52 week low of $6.84.

KREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). KREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75. Zacks Investment Research reports KREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.78%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KREF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

