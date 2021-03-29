KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that KREF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KREF was $18.95, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.44 and a 52.27% increase over the 52 week low of $12.45.

KREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). KREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports KREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.13%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KREF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KREF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KREF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 46.54% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of KREF at 2.89%.

