KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that KREF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.31, the dividend yield is 8.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KREF was $21.31, representing a -9.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.42 and a 24.62% increase over the 52 week low of $17.10.

KREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports KREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.13%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kref Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KREF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KREF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 0.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KREF at 2.76%.

