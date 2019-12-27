KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Dividends
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KREF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.77, the dividend yield is 8.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KREF was $20.77, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.87 and a 12.03% increase over the 52 week low of $18.54.

KREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports KREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.8%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KREF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

