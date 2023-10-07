KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (FRA:8KR) Price Target Increased by 9.95% to 13.57

The average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (FRA:8KR) has been revised to 13.57 / share. This is an increase of 9.95% from the prior estimate of 12.34 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.98 to a high of 15.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.84% from the latest reported closing price of 10.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8KR is 0.10%, a decrease of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 54,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,070K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8KR by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,500K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,115K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8KR by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

