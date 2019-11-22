US Markets

KKR reaches halfway in $3 bln Asia infrastructure fundraising - source

Contributor
Kane Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Global private equity group KKR & Co has raised $1.5 billion for its first Asia-focused infrastructure fund, roughly half the total targeted, one person with direct knowledge said. KKR has about a dozen people in the region focused on infrastructure.

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global private equity group KKR & Co KKR.N has raised $1.5 billion for its first Asia-focused infrastructure fund, roughly half the total targeted, one person with direct knowledge said.

KKR began to target Asia's infrastructure sector with a series of hires beginning about a year ago and launched its fundraising in 2019.

The source declined to be named because the information was not public. KKR declined to comment.

The fundraising comes as private equity firms globally shift from focusing purely on buyouts towards becoming all-round investment houses with a series of alternative assets, such as infrastructure, real estate, hedge funds and credit.

KKR has about a dozen people in the region focused on infrastructure, according to the person. It made its first investment in the sector with a $400 million deal taking control of India Grid Trust (IndiGrid).

Separately, the firm has begun raising its fourth Asian private equity fund, aiming to raise $15 billion, Reuters reported this month.

The firm has also been raising a real estate fund for Asia, targeting $1.5 billion, Reuters reported in March.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular