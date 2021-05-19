KKR Reaches Deal To Buy John Laing Group In GBP 2.0 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reached an agreement to buy John Laing Group plc (JLG.L), valuing the company at about 2.0 billion pounds.

As per the terms of the Acquisition, John Laing Shareholder shall be entitled to receive 403 pence in cash for each John Laing Share.

The acquisition price represents an attractive premium of about 35 percent to John Laing's Adjusted Net Asset Value of 299 pence per John Laing Share as at 31 December 2020.

KKR has agreed to partner with Equitix to jointly own John Laing's existing asset portfolio. Immediately following completion of the Acquisition, Equitix will acquire a 50 per cent shareholding in the existing asset portfolio which will continue to be managed by John Laing's management team.

