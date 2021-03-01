KKR, Rakuten DX Complete Share Purchases In Seiyu - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - KKR, Rakuten, Inc. and Walmart Inc. announced that KKR and Rakuten unit, Rakuten DX Solution, have completed their share purchases in Seiyu GK from Walmart. KKR now owns a 65% stake in Seiyu. Rakuten DX Solution owns a 20% stake in Seiyu GK. Walmart retains a 15% stake in Seiyu.

The shareholders also confirmed the appointment of Tsuneo Okubo as CEO of Seiyu, effective immediately.

Seiyu is a nationwide supermarket chain in Japan with more than 300 retail units. The new ownership structure enables Seiyu to take advantage of KKR, Rakuten and Walmart's combined retail expertise.

