KKR raises bid to acquire Circor

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 29, 2023 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Circor International CIR.N said on Thursday KKR & Co KKR.N had raised its offer for the industrial machine maker to $56 per share in cash from $51.

The offer also includes a ticking fee of $1 per share if the deal does not close by October, with the actual amount accruing on a prorated daily basis between November until December.

The revised offer comes a day after private equity firm Arcline Investment Management topped KKR's bid.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

