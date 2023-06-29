KKR raises bid to acquire Circor

June 29 (Reuters) - Circor International CIR.N said on Thursday KKR & Co KKR.N had raised its offer for the industrial machine maker to $56 per share in cash from $51.
The offer also includes a ticking fee of $1 per share if the deal does not close by October, with the actual amount accruing on a prorated daily basis between November until December.
The revised offer comes a day after private equity firm Arcline Investment Management topped KKR's bid.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))
