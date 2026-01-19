Markets
KKR

KKR To Raise Ownership Stake In Altavair, AV AirFinance

January 19, 2026 — 03:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc.(KKR), a major investment company, and Altavair L.P., a commercial aviation leasing and financing firm, have inked a deal under which KKR will raise its ownership stake in Altavair and its sister company, AV AirFinance.

KKR will fund the investment from its balance sheet.

"The new investment deepens the long-term strategic partnership between KKR and Altavair, which invests across the global leased aircraft market. KKR-managed funds have committed more than $5 billion to aircraft leasing and lending transactions since the strategic partnership launched in 2018," KKR said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.