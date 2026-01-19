KKR To Raise Ownership Stake In Altavair, AV AirFinance

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc.(KKR), a major investment company, and Altavair L.P., a commercial aviation leasing and financing firm, have inked a deal under which KKR will raise its ownership stake in Altavair and its sister company, AV AirFinance.

KKR will fund the investment from its balance sheet.

"The new investment deepens the long-term strategic partnership between KKR and Altavair, which invests across the global leased aircraft market. KKR-managed funds have committed more than $5 billion to aircraft leasing and lending transactions since the strategic partnership launched in 2018," KKR said.

