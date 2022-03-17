KKR property deal threads the needle in Japan

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR is getting bigger in Japan. The buyout shop on Thursday struck a deal https://irpages2.eqs.com/download/companies/kkrinc/Press%20Release/KKR%20to%20Acquire%20MC-UBSR%20Press%20Release.pdf to buy one of the country’s biggest property managers from Mitsubishi Corp and UBS for $2 billion. It’s a shrewd acquisition in more ways than one.

KKR will significantly beef up its regional and sector presence by owning MC-UBSR and the $14.5 billion of office, retail, hotel and industrial property assets it controls through two publicly traded real estate investment trusts. Such growth and diversification are an important part of the story for private equity investors these days. Citi analysts reckon the valuation of 20 times estimated pre-tax, fee-related earnings for 2023 stacks up well compared to other recent deals.

