KKR Prices Offering Of $900 Mln Of 5.100% Senior Notes Due 2035

August 04, 2025 — 10:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced that it has priced its offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.100% Senior Notes due 2035. The notes will be senior obligations of KKR and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by KKR Group Partnership L.P.

The offering is expected to close on August 7, 2025.

KKR said it intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for repurchase and refinancing of existing indebtedness of its subsidiary, KKR Financial Holdings LLC, and the remaining amount, if any, for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., KKR Capital Markets LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

