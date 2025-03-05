KKR Prices $2.25 Bln Offering Of 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock At $50.00/shr

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced that it has priced its offering of $2.25 billion of its 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at a price to the public and liquidation preference of $50.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced size of $1.50 billion.

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $337.50 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock, solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on March 7, 2025.

The net proceeds from the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering will be about $2.20 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses.

KKR plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for the acquisition of additional equity interests in core private equity portfolio companies reported in its Strategic Holdings segment and for other general corporate purposes.

Unless earlier converted at the option of the holders, each share of mandatory convertible preferred stock will automatically convert on March 1, 2028 into between 0.3312 and 0.4140 shares of KKR's common stock. The number of shares of common stock issuable upon conversion will be determined based on the average volume-weighted average price per share of common stock over the 20 consecutive trading day period beginning on, and including, the 21st scheduled trading day immediately preceding March 1, 2028.

According to the company, dividends on the mandatory convertible preferred stock will be payable on a cumulative basis when, as and if declared by KKR's board of directors, at an annual rate of 6.25% on the liquidation preference of $50.00 per share. If declared, these dividends will be paid in cash, in shares of common stock or in a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at KKR's election, subject to certain limitations, on March 1, June 1, September 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing on June 1, 2025, and ending on, and including, March 1, 2028.

