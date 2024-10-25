News & Insights

KKR price target raised to $184 from $166 at TD Cowen

October 25, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz raised the firm’s price target on KKR (KKR) to $184 from $166 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the quarter while likely not fully sustainable from the outstanding capital markets showing does lay out the art of the possible for earnings momentum, and accelerates the path to 15 in LT ANI, and likely results in further multiple expansion.

