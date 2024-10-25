KKR price target raised to $171 from $157 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on KKR (KKR) to $171 from $157 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results and a generally positive outlook on theearnings call the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says KKR’s fundraising outlook remains constructive.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.