KKR price target raised to $171 from $157 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on KKR (KKR) to $171 from $157 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results and a generally positive outlook on theearnings call the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says KKR’s fundraising outlook remains constructive.
