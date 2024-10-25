KKR price target raised to $166 from $149 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on KKR (KKR) to $166 from $149 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s primary key performance indicators largely beat consensus, and management seems highly optimistic on the near-term pipeline, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.