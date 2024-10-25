News & Insights

KKR price target raised to $166 from $149 at Barclays

October 25, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on KKR (KKR) to $166 from $149 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s primary key performance indicators largely beat consensus, and management seems highly optimistic on the near-term pipeline, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

