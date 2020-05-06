KKR Posts Loss but Is Poised to Invest 'Anywhere in the World'

KKR has spent the past 10 years preparing for a downturn that would present opportunities in which to invest. Now it is ready.

The New York-based company (ticker: KKR) was smaller and more narrowly focused during the 2008 financial crisis, Scott Nuttall, co-president and co-COO, said on a conference call Wednesday to announce earnings. KKR’s capital-markets business was nascent and it didn’t have a balance sheet, he said. KKR now has a $20 billion balance sheet, up from a few hundred million during the financial crisis. The firm’s assets under management stand at $207 billion, compared with $45 billion in 2008.

“We now have the ability to invest in opportunities we like anywhere in the world,” Nuttall said. “The last crisis was critical developmentally for us.”

KKR reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.28 billion, or $2.31 per share. That compares with $701 million in profit, or $1.27 a diluted share, a year earlier. Shares of KKR rose $1.43, or 5.8%, to $26.03, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.7%.

KKR is the latest global investment firm to report losses attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus has caused businesses across the U.S. to close. Companies shed 20.2 million jobs in April, according to payroll provider ADP. Carlyle Group (CG), Blackstone Group (BX) and Apollo Global Management (APO) all reported losses.

KKR has repositioned its distressed-assets team to be closer with the private-equity group, Nuttall said. This should allow the teams to share thoughts and views. KKR has $58 billion of uncalled capital to spend on opportunities that arise from the Covid-19 recession. The firm has created a list of targets to track, including a number of companies in both credit and equity where their value was previously too high, Nuttall said.

KKR can move quickly for companies it knows and likes that are looking for liquidity, Nutall said. For example, in April KKR agreed to invest $500 million in preferred equity in U.S. Foods Holding (USFD), a food distributor. “U.S. Foods is one like that,” he said.

When it comes to a possible strategic move in mergers and acquisitions, Nuttall pointed to areas such as real assets—which include real estate, infrastructure and energy—where KKR has been building businesses around the world or opportunities in the distribution front. KKR has a high bar when it comes to deals, he said. “We’re always looking for opportunities.”

He said KKR has invested $8 billion since Feb. 21 when the market first began to get volatile, Nuttall said. This includes $5 billion in credit and $3 billion in equities.

On the fundraising front, KKR raised $10 billion from March 1 to May 1. Nuttall said he is seeing high net worth, retail and institutional capital “lean in.” KKR has added 40 investors, or limited partners, since the end of the year, executives said.

Write to Luisa Beltran at luisa.beltran@dowjones.com

