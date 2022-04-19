KKR plans A$20 bln bid for Australia's Ramsay Health Care, sources say

US Markets
Private equity giant KKR is working on a A$20 billion ($14.7 billion) bid for Australian-listed global hospital and clinic group Ramsay Health Care, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR KKR.N is working on a A$20 billion ($14.7 billion) bid for Australian-listed global hospital and clinic group Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

KKR declined to comment while Ramsay Health Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal Australian office hours.

The Financial Review first reported news of KKR's planned bid for Ramsay Health Care.

($1 = 1.3592 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Anshuman Daga Editing by David Goodman )

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

