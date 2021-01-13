US Markets
KKR

KKR places ProSieben shares, dampening merger speculation

Contributor
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Private equity firm KKR placed a 4.7% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media at 13.50 euros apiece, a bookrunner said, sending shares in the German broadcaster down 4.5% Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N placed a 4.7% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE at 13.50 euros apiece, a bookrunner said, sending shares in the German broadcaster down 4.5% Wednesday.

KKR had bought shares in spring 2020 as an investment, people close to the matter had said earlier.

That move sparked speculation that KKR, which also owns German publisher Axel Springer, may have plans for a combination of the two media companies.

ProSieben also features Italy's Mediaset MS.MI and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky as investors and some investors had bet on an even larger media merger deal.

KKR and ProSieben declined to comment.

After the placement, KKR continues to hold a roughly 2% stake.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular