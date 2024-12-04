KKR partners with Andrew Williams to pursue UK acquisition opportunities

KKR (KKR) announced it is partnering with Andrew Williams, former long time CEO at Halma (HLMAF), to pursue new acquisition opportunities in the Industrials sector and more broadly across UK businesses. Williams will assume the role of executive advisor to KKR. Once a company has been acquired, KKR and Williams will work together to support operating performance and growth. KKR expects to support acquired businesses in implementing the broad-based employee ownership and engagement model that it has developed since 2011. Williams has two decades of experience leading and overseeing industrial companies, most recently serving as CEO of Halma from February 2005 through March 2023.

