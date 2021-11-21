Markets

KKR Offers To Buy Telecom Italia For EUR 0.505/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co. has offered to buy Telecom Italia SpA for 0.505 euros per share, aiming to take the company private. The offer reportedly values the company at about $12 billion.

KKR's preliminary cash offer is "nonbinding and indicative," Telecom Italia's board said in a statement Sunday after meeting to consider the proposal.

The offer would be conditional upon a minimum level of acceptance of 51% for both ordinary and savings shares.

"The Indication of Interest was qualified by KKR as "friendly" and aims at obtaining approval by TIM's directors and support by the Company's management. For the time being, it is conditional - among others - to an estimated four-week confirmatory due diligence, as well as clearance by key government stakeholders," TIM said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular