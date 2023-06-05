News & Insights

KKR

KKR nears $1.6 bln deal to buy machinery maker Circor - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 05, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes and Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N is nearing a deal to buy industrial machinery maker Circor International CIR.N for $1.6 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm to pay $49 a share for Circor, the report said. The offer represents an equity value of nearly $1 billion, according to Reuters' calculations.

KKR and Circor did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

Shares of Circor rose about 1% in premarket trading.

