KKR-managed Fund Acquires Significant Minority Stake In Infinx - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KKR and Infinx Services Private Limited, an AI-driven healthcare revenue cycle solutions provider, announced the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Infinx by a KKR-managed fund. Norwest Venture Partners, an existing shareholder, also participated in the deal. Additional details were not disclosed.

Co-founded in 2012 by Sandeep Tandon and Jaideep Tandon, Infinx is a provider of data-driven revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare sector. Infinx's Healthcare Revenue Cloud platform supports end-to-end revenue cycle business functions utilizing AI, automation, payer integration, and workforce management.

