KKR-led group walks away from $15 bln all-cash bid for Australia's Ramsay Health Care

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd RHC.AX on Friday said a group led by private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N pulled the plug on an all-cash buyout offer that valued the Australian hospital operator at about $15 billion.

