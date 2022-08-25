KKR-led group walks away from $15 bln all-cash bid for Australia's Ramsay Health Care

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd RHC.AX on Friday said a group led by private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N pulled the plug on an all-cash buyout offer that valued the Australian hospital operator at about $15 billion.

