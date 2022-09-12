US Markets
KKR

KKR-led group calls off $14.5 bln offer for Australia's Ramsay - AFR

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A group led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc has called off its cash-and-stock deal that values Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care at around A$14.5 billion, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A group led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N has called off its cash-and-stock deal that values Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX at around A$14.5 billion, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources. (https://bit.ly/3eJ6Eee)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular