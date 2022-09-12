KKR-led group calls off $14.5 bln offer for Australia's Ramsay - AFR

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A group led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N has called off its cash-and-stock deal that values Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX at around A$14.5 billion, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources. (https://bit.ly/3eJ6Eee)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.