US Markets

KKR-led group buying $685 mln stake in Philippines' top hospital chain

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Philippines' Metro Pacific Investments Corp said on Tuesday it is selling a stake in the country's largest hospital chain to a consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co for 35.3 billion pesos ($684.5 million).

MANILA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Philippines' Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS said on Tuesday it is selling a stake in the country's largest hospital chain to a consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N for 35.3 billion pesos ($684.5 million).

The consortium will acquire a 42.5% stake in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc through common shares and mandatory convertible bonds, the company said, adding it is also postponing a planned share offer.

Metro Pacific had pursued a dual track process to reduce its holding in the hospital chain and raise cash for debt payments. It announced plans to sell a minority stake in August, followed by a September filing to conduct an up to $1.6 billion initial public offering.

($1 = 51.57 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular