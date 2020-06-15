KKR-led consortium buys 6% stake in Vietnam's Vinhomes for $650 mln

HANOI, June 16 (Reuters) - A consortium led by KKR KKR.N has invested $650 million in Vietnam property firm Vinhomes VHM.HM, Vinhomes' parent Vingroup VIC.HM said on Tuesday.

The consortium, which includes Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL, has paid the sum for a 6% stake in Vinhomes, Vingroup said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.