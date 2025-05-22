KKR Leads Debt Financing For Greenbriar's Acquisition Of West Star Aviation

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a global investment firm, Thursday announced that its credit funds and accounts served as lead investors in the debt financing for Greenbriar Equity Group's acquisition of West Star Aviation.

Founded in 1947, West Star Aviation is a top-tier provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for business aviation. The company offers broad capabilities across all major aircraft OEMs and operates the nation's largest aircraft-on-ground (AOG) technician network, delivering fast and reliable mobile repair services. Backed by an experienced leadership team, West Star is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Noah Blitzer, Managing Director at Greenbriar, stated that West Star's extensive capabilities and strong customer focus make it an ideal fit for Greenbriar's strategy of investing in high-potential aviation and aerospace companies. He noted that KKR's support would help Greenbriar and the West Star team continue enhancing the company's reputation and services.

Gene Kolodin, Managing Director at KKR, added that they are pleased to support Greenbriar in acquiring West Star, which he believes is well-positioned for growth in the expanding aviation MRO sector.

Thursday, KKR closed at $118.20, up 0.37%, and is currently trading at $118.34 in after-hours, a further 0.12% gain on the NYSE.

