KKR Launches Offering Of Subordinated Notes Due 2065

May 20, 2025 — 09:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment firm, on Tuesday announced that it has commenced an offering of subordinated notes due 2065.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

KKR said it intends to give underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional notes to cover any over-allotments.

In the pre-market trading, KKR is 0.88% lesser at $124.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.

