KKR (KKR) Price Target Decreased by 11.02% to 144.37

The average one-year price target for KKR (NYSE:KKR) has been revised to $144.37 / share. This is a decrease of 11.02% from the prior estimate of $162.25 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $196.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.81% from the latest reported closing price of $95.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,980 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an decrease of 259 owner(s) or 11.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.39%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.21% to 617,713K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 37,170K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,337K shares , representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,014K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,065K shares , representing an increase of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 84.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,491K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,039K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 4.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,214K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,653K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,507K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 2.36% over the last quarter.

