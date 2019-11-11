KKR Is Preparing an Offer for Walgreens, Report Says

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance jumped Monday morning after Bloomberg reported that the private-equity giant KKR has formally approached the pharmacy retailer about a leveraged-buyout offer.

KKR (ticker: KKR) is preparing an offer to take the drugstore conglomerate private, Bloomberg said in a report out Monday morning. The report comes a week after Reuters reported that Walgreens (ticker: WBA) was considering going private, without naming a potential buyer. CNBC later reported that KKR was among the private-equity firms considering the deal.

Shares of Walgreens were up 4.2% shortly after the market opened. KKR’s Class A shares were down 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%.

The deal would be the biggest leveraged-buyout in history, according to Bloomberg. Walgreens has a market value of $52.9 billion.

This wouldn’t be the first deal between KKR and Walgreens. KKR bought Alliance Boots in 2007, when Stefano Pessina, now CEO of Walgreens, was Alliance’s executive chairman. Walgreens began acquiring Alliance Boots in 2012, though KKR remained an investor.

Walgreens didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A KKR representative said the company wouldn’t comment.

News last week of a possible leveraged buyout of Walgreens had been met with skepticism, largely because of the size of the deal. Walgreens is also among the defendants in the sprawling opioid litigation, which has injected uncertainty into the entire health-care sector.

“Not so fast, my friend,” wrote Raymond James analyst John Ransom in a note out Nov. 5, arguing that the private-equity firms would likely need to contribute at least $20 billion to take the firm private. He also wrote that the leverage capacity of Walgreens is limited because it owns less than 10% of its retail-outlet real estate, and its fundamentals are mediocre.

