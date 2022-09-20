KKR Invests In Hero Future Energies In $450Mln Transaction

(RTTNews) - KKR, an global investment firm, and Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, announced signing of definitive agreements under which KKR and the Hero Group will invest $450 million in the Company.

This investment will position HFE for continued growth and support its efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity and capabilities across technologies such as solar, wind, battery storage, and green hydrogen, and into new markets over time.

Hardik Shah, Partner at KKR, said, "Hero Future Energies is a pioneer in India's renewables sector, and has a strong track record of delivering innovative clean energy solutions to support India's renewable energy ambitions. HFE's clean energy solutions play an important role in helping companies decarbonize as energy demands continue to grow..."

