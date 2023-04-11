Markets
KKR

KKR Invests In FGS Global; WPP Plc To Remain FGS Global's Majority Owner

April 11, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KKR (KKR) announced an agreement to make a growth investment in FGS Global, a strategic advisory and communications firm. Golden Gate Capital, an FGS shareholder, will exit its investment through the sale of its interest to KKR. KKR is making the investment primarily through its European Fund VI.

FGS is a global strategic communications consultancy, with 1,300 experts around the world, advising clients in navigating complex situations and reputational challenges.

WPP plc will remain FGS Global's majority owner and FGS employees will remain substantial shareholders. FGS plans to expand its employee ownership to include nearly half of its staff worldwide.

