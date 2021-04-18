KKR Invests In Direct-to-consumer Dairy Company Adopt A Cow

Markets
(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it has invested in Adopt A Cow, a direct-to-consumer dairy company in China that integrates digital solutions into its core operations. Adopt A Cow's new funding round was co-led by KKR and DCP Capital.

Founded in 2016, Adopt A Cow primarily produces and sells its pure milk, yogurt, cheese sticks and milk power products in China.

Adopt A Cow will use the new funding to accelerate the construction of modernized dairy farms and smart production factories, bring in high-quality Australian dairy cows and further integrate its digital operation platform to enhance efficiency, improve product quality and brand competitiveness.

KKR said it will support Adopt A Cow's business growth.

