KKR Invests $55 Mln In Accessibility-as-a-Service Provider ESSENTIAL Accessibility

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced Wednesday a $55 million investment in eSSENTIAL Accessibility or eA, a provider of Accessibility-as-a-Service.

The company noted that eA's digital accessibility platform addresses the growing demand for a comprehensive, sustainable solution amid the increase in digital divide for people with disabilities as well as the number of companies facing Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA-related litigation.

eA's platform provides the tools, technology and training needed to fix accessibility from design to code, ensuring online equality against the backdrop of more than one billion people worldwide who are living with a disability.

Through a comprehensive platform of software and tech-enabled services, eA is an end-to-end solution that ensures digital assets, such as websites, mobile applications, and software products, offer a seamless online user experience for individuals with disabilities.

Ben Pederson, Principal at KKR, said, "eSSENTIAL Accessibility provides companies with a complete platform of technology capabilities, user experience design and DevOps integrations, subject matter experts, legal guidance and training, helping them become truly accessible to people with disabilities."

