KKR invests $250 mln in Indian billionaire Ambani's Reliance Retail

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures on Monday said it has raised 20.69 billion rupees ($250 million) from KKR & Co Inc at a valuation of $100 billion.

Reliance Retail is India's biggest retailer whose operations stretch from selling groceries to electronics, and include foreign partnerships with brands like Jimmy Choo, Marks & Spencer and Pret A Manger.

