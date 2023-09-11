News & Insights

KKR invests $250 mln in Indian billionaire Ambani's Reliance Retail

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 11, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures on Monday said it has raised 20.69 billion rupees ($250 million) from KKR & Co Inc at a valuation of $100 billion.

Reliance Retail is India's biggest retailer whose operations stretch from selling groceries to electronics, and include foreign partnerships with brands like Jimmy Choo, Marks & Spencer and Pret A Manger.

