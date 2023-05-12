News & Insights

KKR

KKR Increases Stake In Seiyu To 85%

May 12, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KKR and Rakuten Group, Inc. announced the signing of definitive agreements under which a fund managed by KKR will purchase Rakuten's stake in Seiyu, a nationwide supermarket chain in Japan. With the purchase, KKR increased its stake in Seiyu from 65% to 85%. Following the transaction, Rakuten will continue to be an important strategic partner to Seiyu.

KKR and Rakuten, together with Seiyu's third shareholder, Walmart, have collaborated to support Seiyu's growth since KKR and Rakuten completed their investments in Seiyu in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

