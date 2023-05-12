KKR Increases Stake In Seiyu To 85%

(RTTNews) - KKR and Rakuten Group, Inc. announced the signing of definitive agreements under which a fund managed by KKR will purchase Rakuten's stake in Seiyu, a nationwide supermarket chain in Japan. With the purchase, KKR increased its stake in Seiyu from 65% to 85%. Following the transaction, Rakuten will continue to be an important strategic partner to Seiyu.

KKR and Rakuten, together with Seiyu's third shareholder, Walmart, have collaborated to support Seiyu's growth since KKR and Rakuten completed their investments in Seiyu in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.