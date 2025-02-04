News & Insights

KKR

KKR Increases Ownership in Core Private Equity Businesses - Quick Facts

February 04, 2025 — 07:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - KKR said it has arrangements in place to increase its ownership interests in certain core private equity businesses within its Strategic Holdings segment by approximately $1.1 billion. The acquisition of stakes in USI Insurance Services, 1-800 Contacts and Heartland Dental are anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Also, KKR updated projections for Strategic Holdings Operating Earnings for 2026 through 2030. The firm expects Projected Strategic Holdings Operating Earnings to be $350+ million by 2026, $700+ million by 2028 and $1.1+ billion by 2030. These figures compare to the prior projected figures of $300+ million, $600+ million and $1+ billion, respectively.

