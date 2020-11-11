KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.76, the dividend yield is 9.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIO was $13.76, representing a -16% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.38 and a 64.59% increase over the 52 week low of $8.36.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIO as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM)

Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EYLD with an increase of 8.51% over the last 100 days. SDEM has the highest percent weighting of KIO at 2.6%.

