KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that KIO the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.49, the dividend yield is 7.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIO was $16.49, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.58 and a 36.85% increase over the 52 week low of $12.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIO as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD)

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend Index Fund Exchange Traded F (DVYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EYLD with an increase of 10.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KIO at 2.37%.

